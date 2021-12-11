Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRE. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.58.

GPRE opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,994 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

