Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 522,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after acquiring an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,570,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
