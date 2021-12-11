Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Sells $326,436.88 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GPI opened at $202.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33,316.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 627.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

