Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.67.

PAC opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

