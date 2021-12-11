Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $23.86. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 41 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.