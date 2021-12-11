Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $23.86. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 41 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

