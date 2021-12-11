GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Position Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,499 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 19.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.