H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.90

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.90 and traded as high as $78.58. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 159,343 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,562. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.