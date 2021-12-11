Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.13. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

