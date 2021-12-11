Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Eaton by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $170.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.