Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up about 2.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EMCOR Group worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after buying an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,599,000 after buying an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME opened at $126.09 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

