Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

