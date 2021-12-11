Hamster Trading Up 42.1% Over Last 7 Days (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $49.10 million and $578,784.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

