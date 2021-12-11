Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $394,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $398.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

