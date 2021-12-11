Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 585 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 208,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $131.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.71 and a 12-month high of $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $2,940,866 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

