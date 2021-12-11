Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,315 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,460 ($19.36) to GBX 1,315 ($17.44) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($20.16) to GBX 1,430 ($18.96) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.53) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.26) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.60) to GBX 1,381 ($18.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.57) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,645 ($21.81).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.02. The firm has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,296.50 ($17.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.83), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($159,361.62).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.