Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $245.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $128,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

