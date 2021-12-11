Harvey Anderson Sells 8,268 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harvey Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HP by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.