HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

