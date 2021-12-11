HC Wainwright Trims Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Target Price to $13.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CYAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.