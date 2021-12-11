Head-To-Head Comparison: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Jamf has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jamf and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -17.35% -0.64% -0.42% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jamf and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million 14.06 -$22.77 million ($0.51) -62.39 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.37 $6.82 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jamf and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. Given Jamf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

