Head-To-Head Survey: Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Alstom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord 7.86% 12.96% 7.45% Alstom N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regal Rexnord and Alstom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alstom 1 2 10 0 2.69

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Alstom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Alstom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $2.91 billion 3.85 $189.30 million $6.47 25.56 Alstom $10.59 billion 1.21 $288.50 million N/A N/A

Alstom has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Rexnord.

Volatility & Risk

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alstom has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alstom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alstom pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regal Rexnord pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Alstom on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. The Industrial Systems segment produces integral motors, generators, alternators and switchgear for industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment offers small motors, controls, and air moving solutions serving markets including residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters and commercial refrigeration. The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and services belt and chain drives, helical and worm gearing, mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, modular plastic belts, conveying chains and components, hydraulic pump drives, large open gearing, and specialty mechanical products serving markets including beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, aerospace, and general industrial. The compan

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

