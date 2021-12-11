Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

CDDRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 7,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,724. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

