HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,085.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 29.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

