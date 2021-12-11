HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €58.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

HDELY stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

