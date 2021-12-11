Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

