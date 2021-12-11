Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

