Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

