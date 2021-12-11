Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

