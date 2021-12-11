Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

