Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 4.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.99. 40,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,864,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Himax Technologies by 1,792.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 52,781 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Himax Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.