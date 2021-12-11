Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.47 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

