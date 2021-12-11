Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Up 4.5% Following Earnings Beat

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $44.70. 21,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,214,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at about $46,911,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

About Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.