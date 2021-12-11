Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of HWDJF opened at $11.75 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

