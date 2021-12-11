Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.47. 853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

