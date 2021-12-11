Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its 200 day moving average is $450.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

