Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 262 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.84. The stock has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

