Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 630 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $265.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

