Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

