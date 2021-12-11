Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher Buys 2,021 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $13,096.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HYLN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Hyliion by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hyliion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

