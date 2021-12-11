Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher Buys 2,021 Shares

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $13,096.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HYLN stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
