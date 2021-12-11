I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $586.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.59 or 0.00281530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003545 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000183 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,277,641 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

