IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGMS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

