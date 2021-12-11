Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IMGO remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. 330,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,395. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,709,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

