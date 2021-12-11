Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

