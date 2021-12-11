Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

