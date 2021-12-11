Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.