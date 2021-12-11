Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $867,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 445,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 106,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.