Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

