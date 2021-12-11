Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,588 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $56.65.

The company has a market cap of $828.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Independence by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Independence by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Independence in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

