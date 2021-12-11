Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.77

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and traded as low as $15.00. Indivior shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Indivior alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.