Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.94.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.